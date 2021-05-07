WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be announcing more public health restrictions on Friday.

At a news conference, Premier Brian Pallister said Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be announcing additional restrictions that will come into effect immediately.

The premier said these restrictions are necessary to ensure Manitoba does not impose an additional burden on the health-care system.

Roussin will be speaking at a news conference at 6 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.