WINNIPEG -- The province will soon start implementing restrictions for the number of facilities healthcare workers in Manitoba can work at.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, made the announcement during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 news conference.

“We are in the process of looking at what other jurisdictions have done to further protect our most vulnerable patients,” Siragusa said. “And this includes steps to limit the number of healthcare facilities, in which our health care workers are at, therefore minimizing the risk of exposure across multiple settings."

“So these are not easy discussions and they are not easy to implement operationally, but they are vital to ensuring the protection of our most vulnerable patients.”

The province has previously announced suspension of visits to hospitals and care homes, with exceptions, in an effort to flatten the curve.

Siragusa said discussions with unions will begin Friday.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Siragusa also provided an update on personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies on Friday.

While the province continues to have a strong stock of PPE, Siragusa noted Manitoba is still at the mercy of global supply chains.

“We really need to prepare now for the duration of the pandemic and the surges that still may come down the road,” she said. “So we're taking every possible step to ensure appropriate protection remains available to those staff in high risk settings and situations.

“Appropriate use now will conserve supplies that we need for later. And this is a very fluid situation. And we're monitoring our supply, our use and our orders by the hour, and the day. Our supply levels continue to change depending on the areas of need, and the timing of deliveries”

The province announced an additional $300 million investment in COVID-19 procurement on Friday.