More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Tuesday

More than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba, as the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 hits a grim benchmark.

As of Tuesday, the province reported 1,757 new cases of COVID-19. Last week, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said the number of daily cases may be larger than reported, due to the increased wait times for COVID-19 tests and test results in the province.

He said the numbers reported in the province are an underestimate of the amount of transmission Manitoba is seeing right now.

The new cases reported on Tuesday include:

1,350 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region, which has 11,481 active cases;

122 cases in the Southern Health Region, which has 1,895 active cases;

73 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, which has 1,656 active cases;

60 cases in the Northern Health Region, which has 572 active cases; and

152 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, which has 1,472 active cases.

In total, the province has reported 87,263 cases of COVID-19, including 68,787 recoveries and 17,076 active cases. The province has previously said the total number of active cases may be smaller than reported due to a backlog in reporting.

Two deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,400. No details were released about the most recent COVID-19 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 251 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 32 people in the intensive care unit. Of the total hospitalizations, 209 people have active cases. In ICUs, 30 people are being treated for active COVID-19.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate has hit 39.5 per cent.

As of Tuesday, the province reported 84.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose, 77.7 per cent have two doses and 25.3 per cent have three doses.

In total, the province has administered 2,503,371 doses.