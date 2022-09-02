More than $1.8M of drugs and contraband found outside Stony Mountain Institution
An investigation is underway after a bag of contraband containing drugs and other paraphernalia was found outside of the maximum-security unit at Stony Mountain Institution.
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) said the bag was found on Aug. 28 and it had THC concentrate, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis concentrate, cigarettes, rolling papers, cell phones and charging equipment and SIM cards.
They said the value of everything in the bag was more than $1.8 million.
Police have been told about the findings and the prison is investigating.
The CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions and they use a variety of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs.
