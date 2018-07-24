

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP believe sensitive information may have been taken during a rash of break-ins at community mailboxes in La Salle, Man.

Police said more than 100 individual Canada Post boxes were hit overnight between Sunday and Monday, and victims are being told to take steps to protect themselves against identity theft.

Canada Post said the mailboxes have already been repaired and are in use.

RCMP advise anyone whose mailbox was broken into should report it to the Mounties, Canada Post, their bank and credit card company and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

It’s also advised to contact credit bureaus Equifax and TransUnion, to have a fraud alert put on a credit report.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the break-ins is asked to contact investigators at 204-888-0358.