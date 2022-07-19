More than 13,000 customers without power Tuesday morning: Manitoba Hydro

Manitoba Hydro crews are dealing with a number of power outages on Tuesday morning, causing more than 13,000 customers to lose power,

As of 7:45 a.m. Manitoba Hydro is reporting about 13,800 customers are without power. It notes that these outages are likely due to storm conditions

Crews are working across the province to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Manitoba Hydro asks those who are without power to report it online.

Hydro did not provide an estimated time of restoration, and said it will provide more information as it becomes available.