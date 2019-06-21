

RCMP said an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Manitoba’s Interlake that began in November 2018 led them to seize methamphetamine and heroin Wednesday.

Three people have been charged.

The investigation -- dubbed Project Deteriorate -- was undertaken by Mounties with the Selkirk general investigation section.

The RCMP said investigators discovered a network based in Winnipeg and Selkirk that they believe supplied drugs to other communities in the Interlake.

On Wednesday officers raided a Winnipeg home and seized more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, a quarter of an ounce of fentanyl/heroin, $25,000 in cash, a Chevrolet Trax vehicle and a conduction energy weapon.

Insp. Allan Hofland, officer in charge of Selkirk RCMP, said police have affected the drug supply chain in the region.

“Our communities are seeing the negative impacts that stem from the drug trade such as property crime, assaults, robberies, and home invasions,” he said in a news release.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man and two women from Selkirk have been charged with various offences, including trafficking of methamphetamine. Police expect more people will be charged and say the investigation is ongoing.