WINNIPEG -- Three people are facing a variety of charges under Manitoba's Tobacco Tax Act and Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act following a record bust of contraband cigarettes.

On Feb. 13, Manitoba Finance's Taxation Special Investigations unit and the Winnipeg Police Service wrapped up an investigation of contraband cigarettes being sold at several retail locations in Winnipeg.

Investigators seized 2,050,300 cigarettes that were not marked for Manitoba Tax purposes. Investigators said the province could have lost $615,090 in taxes and this is the largest seizure for the special investigation's unit.

Three people from Winnipeg, two men and one woman are facing charges.

Investigators said first-time offenders could face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up-to six months in jail, as well as a potential triple tax penalty.

Investigators added, two of the accused have prior convictions and could face tough penalties, including fines between $10,000 and $50,000 and/or up-to a year in jail, suspensions of their drivers' licenses and a potential quadruple tax penalty of $2,460,360.

The charges against the individuals have not been proven in court.

The province is asking anyone with information regarding contraband tobacco to contact local police, the Manitoba Finance Special Investigation Unit or Crime Stoppers.