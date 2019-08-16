Winnipeg police officers said they seized over $25,000 worth of cocaine during a raid on Thursday.

Just before 2 p.m., the guns and gangs unit executed search warrants at a home in the first 100 block of Hofsted Drive.

During the search police seized:

3 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $26,000;

374 grams of an edible marijuana product;

2.8 kilograms of cutting agent;

A safe;

Scales, score sheets and packing material.

Two people were brought into custody.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

A woman was released without being charged.