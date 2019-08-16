More than $25K in cocaine seized during police raid
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 9:28AM CST
Winnipeg police officers said they seized over $25,000 worth of cocaine during a raid on Thursday.
Just before 2 p.m., the guns and gangs unit executed search warrants at a home in the first 100 block of Hofsted Drive.
During the search police seized:
- 3 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $26,000;
- 374 grams of an edible marijuana product;
- 2.8 kilograms of cutting agent;
- A safe;
- Scales, score sheets and packing material.
Two people were brought into custody.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
A woman was released without being charged.