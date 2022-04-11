More than 33,000 rapid test kits handed out over the weekend: province

The province says more than 33,000 rapid antigen test kits were handed out over the weekend, and with the strong demand, the province is looking at doing more pop-up sites.

On Saturday and Sunday, the province set up pop-up distribution stations in C.F. Polo Park and St. Vital Shopping Centre to hand out rapid antigen test kits. The province said 12,636 kits were handed out at Polo Park, and 21,384 kits were handed out at St. Vital.

"The demand has been strong and the reception has been positive. We provided test kits per person to everyone who attended," a provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "We are exploring opportunities for more pop-up sites."

The province said kits will continue to be available at provincial testing sites until April 15, along with retailers including Save on Foods, Walmart, Co-op, Sobeys, Rexall, North West Company and London Drugs. The province said it has reached out to the retailers and encouraged them to reorder more kits before they run out of stock.

"We have sufficient supply to restock retailers and can do so often in one day," the provincial spokesperson said.

The province previously said it is also working to distribute rapid tests to rural libraries across Manitoba. The province said it is in the process of delivering the tests to the libraries, which should have stock by April 19, if not sooner.

Information about where to find rapid tests will be available online once the tests have been delivered.