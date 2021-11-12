More than 5,000 customers without power amid Manitoba snowstorm

WINNIPEG -

About 5,400 customers are without power Friday morning due to an outage that began on Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro, the hardest hit areas are in Selkirk, Eastman and the Interlake.

The Crown corporation noted that it has called in extra crews, with the goal of having them at the trouble spots by 8 a.m.

According to Hydro, the road conditions are making travel difficult, particularly for the specialized equipment that is required to get broken poles and downed lines back up.

“The issue is, of course, getting to these areas. In the rural areas it’s a little tougher, because of the road conditions,” said Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro, on Thursday.

“Areas where poles are snapped, we’ve got to get new poles into these areas as well.”

Owen added that it is difficult to provide an estimate for when power will be restored, but crews are working to bring back service to as many customers as possible on Friday.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that 10,000 customers were without power on Thursday afternoon in Manitoba’s Interlake and Selkirk areas due to storm-related issues. Later on in the day, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said power was restored to some customers.

“This wet clingy snow, in some areas is clinging to power lines. Because it’s so moisture-laden and heavy, lines are coming down and some poles are snapping, causing obvious issues,” Owen said.

Hydro urges those who do have power to take the time to put together an emergency kit.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.