More than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19, five deaths on Friday

More than 500 people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, with another five deaths reported on Friday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, hospitalizations increased by 18 on Friday bringing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to 517. Of those hospitalizations, 481 people have active cases.

There are 45 people in intensive care with the virus, including 43 people who have active cases.

Five more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 1,443.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate dropped to 42.6 per cent on Friday, down from 44.9 per cent on Thursday. There were 2,487 laboratory tests completed on Thursday.

The province reported 1,215 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 107,838, including 37,320 active cases and 69,075 recoveries.

This is a developing story. More to come.