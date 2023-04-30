More than 6,600 customers impacted by planned Hydro outage

Those in the area of Victoria Beach will be without power for a portion of the day as a scheduled outage is taking place.

Manitoba Hydro said critical maintenance work is going on in the area to help prevent unplanned outages in the future.

Hydro said residents and businesses were told about the outage beforehand, but it is impacting 6,668 customers, according to Hydro's website.

It's estimated that the outage will be in place until 5 p.m.

"We appreciate everyone's patience while crews work as quickly and safely as possible to do this," a spokesperson said in an email.