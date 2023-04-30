More than 6,600 customers impacted by planned Hydro outage

More than 6,600 customers are impacted as Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a power outage for the Victoria Beach area More than 6,600 customers are impacted as Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a power outage for the Victoria Beach area

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island