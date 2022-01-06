More than 600 COVID-19 cases on Manitoba First Nations in the past week

More than 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported on Manitoba First Nations in the last week, prompting concern from Indigenous leaders.

According to the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) in the past week, there have been 1,388 new cases among First Nations people. Of those cases, 676 have been reported among people who live on reserve.

The PRCT said as of Wednesday evening, 40 First Nation communities were dealing with active COVID-19 cases.

"A growing number of MKO First Nations are being impacted by rising rates of COVID-19,” Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a statement.

“As we can see from high numbers right across the Province of Manitoba, the new Omicron variant is having a major impact on Manitoba residents."

The PRCT said currently the cases on First Nations communities are a mix of the Delta and Omicron variants, but it expects in the next seven to 10 days the Omicron will take over as the dominant strain.

MKO said at least 10 First Nation communities have put travel restrictions or lockdowns back in place, and several have declared states of emergency.

"The Omicron variant has been making its way through Manitoba in an unprecedented way,” Settee said, adding he is concerned about the rising cases and plans to meet with MKO leaders on Friday to discuss the next steps.

He urged First Nations residents to limit contacts, reduce nonessential travel, and get vaccinated.

"I especially encourage MKO citizens to join me in getting their COVID-19 booster when they are eligible to receive it," he said.

MKO said Indigenous Services Canada is in the process of shipping 100 rapid tests to each First Nation in Manitoba

“We know surge supports are not as robust as they were in earlier waves," Settee said. "It is important for MKO to ensure our communities have access to supports, however, we understand this may be a significant challenge with an overwhelmed health care system.”

According to the PRCT, there are a total of 70 First Nations people in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit. It said there have been 281 deaths of First Nations people in Manitoba with COVID-19.