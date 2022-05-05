More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation

The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.

Last weekend’s storm paired with ice jams have caused the Fisher River to swell.

Chief Glenn Hudson told CTV News the river has now crested, but it hasn't receded much, as ice jams are still preventing the water from moving.

Hudson said around 100 people from other first nations have come to Peguis to help fight the rising waters.

The community that is about 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg was placed under a mandatory evacuation order Sunday.

The flooding has forced more than 1,400 people out of the community.