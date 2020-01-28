WINNIPEG -- The Children’s Hospital Foundation scored a touchdown with the Grey Cup-winning Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday - a touchdown worth $70,798.

Red River Co-op along with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers made the donation to help fund the redevelopment of the indoor and outdoor play space for the adolescent mental health program.

“The goal is to help kids with mental health diagnosis get the best care possible,” says Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Funds donated came from Red River Co-op’s Fuel Good Day and the sale of Winnipeg Blue Bomber collector cups.

The play space campaign has now reached $221,908 of its $300,000 goal.

The adolescent mental health program offers inpatient, outpatient, assessment, treatment, consultation, emergency and community services to children in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and Nunavut.