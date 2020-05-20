WINNIPEG -- More than a dozen families self-evacuated their homes due to a large wildfire near Camperville, Man., and Pine Creek First Nation.

The fire began on Sunday afternoon and has destroyed at least one house and building on Pine Creek First Nation.

According to a provincial spokesperson, as of Wednesday families from 14 homes are now staying with others in the area, though their homes were not damaged.

The fire itself covers about 10,000 hectares, but due to large sections of swampy areas within the perimeter, the fire itself is not 10,000 hectares.

The province noted that the fire didn’t grow much on Tuesday, but there is concern regarding warm and windy weather.

The spokesperson said the fire is still out of control as of Wednesday, and crews continue to work with water bombers, helicopters and heavy equipment.

Camperville is located about 420 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

