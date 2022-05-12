More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
According to the most recent data released in the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report, from May 1 to 7 the province reported 11 COVID-19 deaths. However, the total number of deaths hit 1,847 during the week, an increase of 28 deaths compared to the week previous. CTV News has reached out to the province for more details about these deaths.
Along with the deaths, the province reported 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities during May 1 to 7.
During this time, there were also 183 hospital admissions and 13 ICU admissions, an increased compared to the 173 COVID-19 hospital admissions and 12 ICU admissions reported in the week prior.
The province reported 902 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first week of May. However, public health officials have said as this number does not include the results of at-home rapid tests, the actual number of cases is likely higher.
The province reported 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans have been partially vaccinated, while 79.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
