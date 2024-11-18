More WestJet flights added at Winnipeg airport

WestJet is adding more flights from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to destinations across Canada and the United States.

The airline unveiled its 2025 summer schedule Monday, which adds year-round service between Winnipeg and Orlando and the return of Winnipeg-Nashville service for the summer season after a successful two-month trial last fall.

Winnipeg travellers will also see increased flight frequency on a number of popular routes across western Canada, the airline said, including Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Regina, Vancouver, and Victoria.

According to the airline, the changes amount to a 19 per cent growth in seat capacity.

Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, said strong air connectivity unlocks a world of opportunities for Manitobans.

"We're thrilled to see our transborder destinations go from strength to strength with the return of the Nashville route this summer, and year-round service to Orlando,” he said.

“This partnership continues to drive economic growth in our region and provide even more choice to the community."

Service between Winnipeg and Orlando will now be offered once a week year-round, while service between Winnipeg and Nashville will be offered twice weekly from April 28, 2025 to Oct. 24, 2025.

More details can be found on WestJet’s website.