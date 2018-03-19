A non-profit taxi service is seeing a boost in volunteer drivers to help meet demand after the group’s co-director made an appeal for drivers earlier this month.

Ikwe Safe Rides is a non-profit taxi service that relies on women to volunteer their time and give women and children safe transportation in Winnipeg.

Co-director Christine Brouzes said with close to 17,000 members, the service had become so popular, drivers were only able to answer 25 to 35 per cent of requested rides.

Since March 10, she said the group has trained three new drivers, and another fourteen slated to be trained this week.

The group was hoping to get 20 new volunteer drivers in all to keep up with demand, but is very pleased with having 17 new women on the team.

Ikwe Safe Rides said women interested in volunteering can contact them through their potential drivers Facebook page.