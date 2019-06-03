

CTV Winnipeg





"My cousin in-law Isabel Daniels for for countless effort of bringing ways of closure for those that need....great job cous!"

- Mel Henderson

"The Bear Clan does an awesome job to keep our city safe for everyone. Hats off to the many volunteers who dedicate their time every day."

- Judy Shkolny

"Shout out to Nicole Henry she helps the homeless on the streets when she can little here little there.. She has a good heart we need more people like her in this city."

- Kris Bruce

"Just a shout out to the volunteers in the city especially those who work at the soup kitchens and missions for the homeless"

- Linda Cyr-Lofto