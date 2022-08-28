Mosquito fogging resumes Sunday: City

The City of Winnipeg is planning to fog for mosquitos again Sunday night, resuming its adult nuisance mosquito control program at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The treatments will continue through 6:30 a.m. Monday.

This comes as average trap counts in the city are in the high 90s, with some areas getting into in the hundreds.

Crews will be fogging in the following Insect Management Areas:

IMA 1 (Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla)

IMA 2 (Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A)

IMA 3 (Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens

IMA 4 (Munroe West, Rossmere B)

IMA 5 (Chalmers, Glenelm)

IMA 6 (East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees)

IMA 7 (Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West)

IMA 8 (Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North)

IMA 9 (Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park)

IMA 47 (Inkster - Faraday, Luxton, St. John's, St. John's Park)

IMA 49 (Garden City, Leila - McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair)

IMA 50 (Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks)

IMA 51 (Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser - Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial)

Winnipeg residents may apply for a buffer zone if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

All buffer zones will be respected. Crews will ensure that the sprayer is not treating within a 90-metre radius of a registered property.