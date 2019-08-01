The City of Winnipeg will resume its mosquito-fogging operation Thursday evening after pausing it due to weather conditions last weekend.

The efforts will focus on parks and open spaces.

The following are schedule to be fogged between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.:

  • Brookside Cemetery,
  • Charleswood Dog Park,
  • Crescent Drive Park,
  • Dakota Park,
  • Fraser Meadow Park,
  • Harte Trail,
  • Kildonan Park,
  • Kildonan Park Golf Course,
  • Kings Park,
  • Maple Grove Park,
  • Marj Edey Park,
  • St. Vital Cemetery, and
  • St. Vital Park.

More information about the city’s mosquito fogging program is available on its website.