Mosquito fogging to resume Thursday: City of Winnipeg
(File image. Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention / James Gathany)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 1:04PM CST
The City of Winnipeg will resume its mosquito-fogging operation Thursday evening after pausing it due to weather conditions last weekend.
The efforts will focus on parks and open spaces.
The following are schedule to be fogged between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.:
- Brookside Cemetery,
- Charleswood Dog Park,
- Crescent Drive Park,
- Dakota Park,
- Fraser Meadow Park,
- Harte Trail,
- Kildonan Park,
- Kildonan Park Golf Course,
- Kings Park,
- Maple Grove Park,
- Marj Edey Park,
- St. Vital Cemetery, and
- St. Vital Park.
More information about the city’s mosquito fogging program is available on its website.