The City of Winnipeg will resume its mosquito-fogging operation Thursday evening after pausing it due to weather conditions last weekend.

The efforts will focus on parks and open spaces.

The following are schedule to be fogged between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.:

Brookside Cemetery,

Charleswood Dog Park,

Crescent Drive Park,

Dakota Park,

Fraser Meadow Park,

Harte Trail,

Kildonan Park,

Kildonan Park Golf Course,

Kings Park,

Maple Grove Park,

Marj Edey Park,

St. Vital Cemetery, and

St. Vital Park.

More information about the city’s mosquito fogging program is available on its website.