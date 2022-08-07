Mosquito trap counts high in Winnipeg as city begins fogging
It's a familiar feeling for any Manitoban.
"One's trying to bite me right now!" exclaimed Amy Peters, who was bit by a mosquito.
Winnipeggers out for a walk in Kildonan Park Sunday were left swatting away mosquitoes.
"I've been bit like five times already," said Gabriel Buckberrough.
The park is the city's worst place for mosquitoes.
According to the city's trap counts, there were 102 mosquitoes captured in Kildonan Park on Sunday -- a day prior, that number was a much higher 448.
A city-wide average of 88 mosquitoes per trap on Saturday is prompting the City of Winnipeg to start fogging for adults.
Entomologist Taz Stuart says the numbers aren't surprising.
There is lots of standing water across the province, which is perfect for mosquitoes to breed in.
He said his company has been getting a lot of calls about mosquitoes from places outside of Winnipeg.
"For us, we've been fogging small towns deliberately and fogging for a lot more events, weddings being an example, or backyard parties, so it shows that there is a pressure out there," said Stuart.
Stuart says people should be sure to dump or cover any standing water on their properties right now.
As for avoiding getting bit, he offers these tips, "Avoid times mosquitoes are most active, you know, dawn and dusk," noted Stuart,
"Wear light coloured clothing, loose-fitting," he added, "Also important, wear Deet or paraben product."
Even though the insects are thriving this summer, it isn't stopping people from enjoying the outdoors.
"We went and walked all around the edge of the park, and it's been great. It's such a gorgeous park. It's worth a couple of mosquitoes," said Linda Epp, who was taking a walk in Kildonan park.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two-year-old allegedly abducted in Regina
An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Holdan Keewatin Sunday afternoon, after the Regina Police Service asked for public assistance in the search for the child.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
BREAKING | Ceasefire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two-year-old allegedly abducted in Regina
An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Holdan Keewatin Sunday afternoon, after the Regina Police Service asked for public assistance in the search for the child.
-
Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. communities
Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.
-
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two-year-old allegedly abducted in Regina
An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Holdan Keewatin Sunday afternoon, after the Regina Police Service asked for public assistance in the search for the child.
-
Body discovered on Ahtahakoop Cree Nation likely connected to missing person: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP received a report that the body an adult man had been discovered on Aug 6. on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Northern Ontario
-
House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Manitoulin Transports rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
Manitoulin Transport has been delivering, numerous skids of dry pet food and cleaning supplies to Ontario Wildlife Rescue Centres across the province at no charge since the beginning of the year.
-
North Bay Fire Service looking to add more females
Currently there is only one female firefighters on staff in North Bay.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Semi-rollover west of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic was delayed on Highway 16 for hours after a semi-rollover near Innisfree.
-
Weird Little Car Club showcasing microcars at Downtown Farmer's Market
Edmontonians got the chance to see some unique, and small, cars in downtown Sunday, courtesy of the Weird Little Car Club.
Toronto
-
Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election
The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election.
-
City extends hours at 7 public pools amid heat warnings
The City of Toronto has extended the hours of seven city-run pools in an effort to help residents cool off amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta. home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.
-
Alberta families honour memory of fallen soldiers to commemorate National Peacekeepers' Day
Family members, friends and veterans gathered Sunday to pay their respects and remember the lives of Albertans who died while fighting in peacekeeping missions and support operations around the world.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Killing spree suspect reportedly threatened hospital workers while receiving mental health treatment
Abdulla Shaikh, the man suspected of killing three men at random in the Montreal-area last week, allegedly threatened employees while receiving treatment at a hospital for mental health issues.
-
Wayward seal surprises boys fishing on Montreal's South Shore in Kahnawake
Three boys out fishing in Kahnawake on the South Shore of the Saint Lawrence River spotted a seal on Sunday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from its natural habitat.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa could see up to 100 mm of rain by Monday night
A heat warning and a rainfall warning remain in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see up to 100 mm of rain by Monday night.
-
Ottawa delivery drivers still struggling with the cost of fuel as gas drops to the cheapest price in months
The price of gas has gone down by almost 40 cents in Ottawa since June. But it’s back up seven cents on Sunday and those who drive for a living are spending hundreds of dollars on fuel every week.
-
One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday
Atlantic
-
Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
-
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
-
Man, 72, disappears while travelling home to Quebec from New Brunswick: police
According to police, Lucien Dubois was last seen leaving a residence on Boom Road in his vehicle Friday. He was later reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Old Marina fire, Elora storm, real estate prices: Top stories of the week
The aftermath of the Old Marina Restaurant fire, a storm that tore through Elora, and the continued decreased of real estate prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
'It's pretty intense today': Kitchener residents staying cool during heat warning
Kitchener residents found different ways to cool off during a heat warning on Sunday.
-
Suspects at large, vehicles reportedly hit while fleeing from Brantford police
Two male suspects are at large who Brantford police say hit a number of vehicles while fleeing officers.
Vancouver
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
B.C. man's $50M lawsuit against Facebook for 'imposter page" can proceed, court rules
A B.C. man's lawsuit against Facebook – in which he is claiming $50 million in damages because the social media giant did not take down an "imposter page" – will be allowed to proceed, according to a court ruling.
-
Ontario politician says sister assaulted while working at B.C. hospital
An Ontario politician says his sister was one of the hospital workers assaulted by a patient in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Standoff in Cumberland neighbourhood ends 'safely,' RCMP say
Heavily armed Mounties responded to a home in Cumberland, B.C. Sunday morning for what they described as an "ongoing police incident at a residence."
-
Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.