A good chunk of Canadians think they have what it takes to become an entrepreneur and 6 in 10 say they would start a business, provided they thought they had a good idea.

More than a third of Canadians recently surveyed -- 41 per cent -- said they believe they have an inner entrepreneur.

The survey, conducted by Leger for Salesforce, of 1584 Canadians was completed online by members of an online panel between Sept. 27 and 30 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.94 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Victoria Lennox with Startup Canada -- an umbrella organization for Canadian entrepreneurs -- told CTV News Winnipeg’s Rahim Ladhani there is growing appeal to stepping out on your own.

“It’s never been so easy to start up a company,” Lennox said. “With digital technologies, you can start up a website today, and by the end of the day you have a fully functional business.”

The survey also highlighted a number of perceived financial barriers to starting a business.

When asked what would hold you back from starting a business if you had a great idea, 51 per cent selected not enough capital, 49 per cent chose too much financial risk from a list of options and 18 per cent chose weak economy.

Lennox said there are ways to overcome financial barriers.

“Right from friends, family and fools; yeah, we always get that loan, the bank of mom, the bank of dad,” she said. “But then you also have crowdfunding, so, peer-to-peer lending, and then great support if you’re a young entrepreneur from Futurpreneuer Canada, that matches you with funding and a load.”

Lennox said you can also apply to the Business Development Bank of Canada or other programs for small businesses within financial institutions