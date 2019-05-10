

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





The consultant behind the review of phase two of the province’s healthcare consolidation plan says so far he’s found most people believe the plan is the right decision, but there are concerns over how it’s being implemented.

“Of all the people we’ve talked to, there was an absolute consensus the plan is right,” said Dr. David Peachey on Friday.

In the last few weeks Peachey has met with a large number of people clinical leadership, as well as leadership at Shared Health and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. He said although they are on board with the plan, which would see the Concordia emergency department close and the one at Seven Oaks be converted to an urgent care facility, they are concerned with the timeline.

“All of a sudden things got so compressed that the human toll that comes out of that compression, the administrative toll in making things happen and having decisions that were based on proper needs and risk assessment seemed to be difficult for people,” he said.

When asked specifically about the Manitoba Nurses Union, Peachey said “They generally feel the plan is right. They are worried about the timelines, but I wouldn’t walk to speak on behalf of the MNU.”

Manitoba Nurses Union disputes picture painted by Peachey

In a statement, the Manitoba Nurses Union called Peachey’s comments “completely inappropriate.”

“There was absolutely no endorsement of Phase I and Phase II,” the release said.

“To characterize the response from nurses as anything short of severe disappointment with the consolidation plan is completely misleading. These changes have caused massive problems in our health care system, from overcrowding in ERs, to a loss of experienced nurses in highly specialized units, and severe workload issues.”

Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, said emergency rooms are needed at both Concordia and Seven Oaks.

“Their plan to close emergency rooms is a disaster, and now they're trying to use this consultant to give themselves cover so that they can hopefully make the ERs or health care less of an issue in the upcoming election," said Kinew.

Update from province coming soon

Minister of Health, Seniors Kayla and Active Living Cameron Friesen said in a statement Peachey’s comments have largely validated his confidence in the plan to improve patient outcomes.

“However, we know that any plan as broad and dynamic as one that aims to solve historical problems within our health-care system will have challenges of its own. Dr. Peachey’s quality assurance assessment of the WRHA’s planned clinical changes is helping address those challenges as we work to build a stronger system that delivers what Manitobans deserve: better health care sooner,” the statement said.

Friesen said they will be reviewing Peachey’s work and an update will be provided soon.

Peachey said the report will be complete next week.

-With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing