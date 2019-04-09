A pair of new polls suggests Premier Brian Pallister’s move to cut the PST by a percentage point was a popular one.

The province announced the PST cut in early March in its latest provincial budget, making good on a campaign promise to reverse the previous NDP’s decision to raise it.

Probe Research said 60 per cent of Manitoba adults who took part in an omnibus survey said the Manitoba government made the right decision in cutting the PST, along with 67 per cent of business leaders who took part in a separate survey.

Omnibus poll respondents were not given an option for no opinion.

In March CTV spoke with one business owner who gave mixed reviews to the PST cut; while a lower tax rate is easier on customers’ wallets, he also said reprogramming cash registers can be a challenge.

Survey methodology

The omnibus survey of 1,000 Manitoba adults took place between March 12 and 24, and Probe Research said participants for the online poll were recruited over the phone via modified random digit dialling. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey of 203 business leaders representing a stratified sample of leaders from small, medium and large businesses took place between March 11 and 29 and carries a margin of error of 6.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

In both surveys, the margin of error is higher with data representing demographic subgroups.

Support higher among men, PC supporters

The support for the PST cut was lower among women than it was men, and higher among those who live outside the city than among Winnipeg residents.

Level of education and political party affiliations also had an influence on the numbers. Supporters of the party that cut the PST, the Progressive Conservatives, were far more likely to support it than supporters of the Manitoba NDP, Manitoba Liberals and Manitoba Greens.

University graduates were also much less likely to support the PST cut than those who had high school or less or some post-secondary education.

Among the business leaders, there wasn’t a significant difference between those located in Winnipeg compared to those located elsewhere in Manitoba.

But leaders who worked at businesses headquartered in Manitoba were more likely to support the cut than those at businesses with head offices elsewhere.

Leaders with larger businesses were somewhat more likely to support the PST cut. When it comes to sector, those who work in manufacturing were most likely to think the cut was the right move.