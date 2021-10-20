Most members of the Winnipeg Police Service are fully vaccinated
The majority of the Winnipeg Police Service’s sworn and civilian workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Members were asked to declare their vaccine status by last Friday as they are essential emergency service providers and are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.
Police confirmed that 92 per cent of its sworn and civilian workforce is fully vaccinated, with the service hoping more members will choose to get the shot.
For those who are not fully vaccinated by the deadline, they will be subject to workplace requirements or restrictions, which will be announced at a later time.
In September, the City of Winnipeg announced it will be requiring vaccines for front-line employees, specifically those who have contact with vulnerable residents.
At the time, Michael Jack, the CAO for Winnipeg, said the city is exploring options for unvaccinated staff, including frequent testing or potential redeployment to roles that don’t require contact with the public.
In the 2020 annual report, there were just over 1,900 members of the Winnipeg police.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
