

CTV Winnipeg





Over 65 per cent of Winnipeggers think there are not enough separated bike lanes in the city, which is significantly more than residents of most other major Canadian cities, according to a new poll.

The data out of the Angus Reid Institute asked 5, 423 Canadians adults their thoughts about bike lanes and the conflict between drivers and cyclists. It found that though two-thirds of Canadians believe bike lanes are a good thing, a lot fewer actually want them in their city.

The poll discovered that 76 per cent of Winnipeggers see separated bike lanes as a good thing, which is 11 per cent more than the national average.

The data also showed 63 per cent of respondents in Winnipeg said there was quite a bit of conflict between cyclists and drivers, with 52 per cent saying drivers are to blame.

Overall, the poll found that 77 per cent of Canadians in urban areas use cars a multiple times a week, but only 8 per cent ride a bike.