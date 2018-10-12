

CTV Winnipeg





The Amalgamated Transit Union and Peg-City Car Co-op are challenging city councillors and the mayor to take the bus to work, and the groups said they have numbers suggesting most Winnipeggers would support the challenge.

A new poll done by Probe Research on behalf of the union found 82 per cent of people thought it was somewhat or very important for councillors to take the bus to work.

In response, the union said it wants councillors to take the bus at least once a week so they can see firsthand, the issues riders and operators face, and the car co-op was game to get on board with the challenge.

"It really aligns in terms of what we see -- the future of Winnipeg, which is transit oriented and pedestrian oriented," said Philip Mikule, Peg City Car Co-op.

Peg City is offering councillors and the mayor an honourary membership to help get them to meetings and appointments during the day, applicable to the service regular rates.

The Probe Research Survey of 600 Winnipeg adults was conducted between June 5 and 9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent, 19 times out of 20.