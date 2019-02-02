

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba mother and son separated at birth 45 years ago found their way back to each other Saturday.

At just 17 years old, Czndhi Czyndhay gave birth to a baby boy on her birthday, Jan. 23rd 1974. She immediately gave him up for adoption.

“Dysfunction in the family, and I didn't feel safe and I wanted my baby to be safe,” said Czyndhay.

While still in a Winnipeg hospital she was given a photo of her baby boy and has held onto it ever since, comforted knowing he was being raised in a loving home with two parents.

“I had curiosity but I didn't want to have any feelings with my parents of disrespect,” said Klein explaining why he felt hesitation in seeking his birth mother.

After his adopted parents died, Klein was left with almost no family. But it wasn’t until more than a decade later, his partner Michelle Ramos asked him if he wanted to find his mother, prompting him to start his search.

Ramos filled out the paper work with Manitoba’s post adoption registry.

She said six weeks later they received Klein's mother's name and after a search on social media, discovered that Czyndhay lived in Edmonton.

Early Saturday morning they reunited at the Winnipeg airport.

"I wanted him to have his family. So when I saw his mom come down the escalator, I lost it a bit,” said Ramos.

Since then, they’ve been getting to know each other.

Czyndhay explained that learning her only child wanted to reconnect was emotional.

“I cried, but I also felt at peace and I felt and joy," she said.

The mother and son have more in common than genes.They were born on the same day -- January 23rd, and enjoy similar hobbies, plants and the outdoors.

"I know my roots, I know my background. I just look forward to building on that … I feel more whole,” said Klein.

It’s a bond Czyndhay and Klein now cherish, and one they encourage others to seek out.