WINNIPEG -- Disciplining children can be a difficult balancing act, but one Winnipeg mother says her boy’s school crossed the line after making him scrub the washroom.

Christa Lee said teachers at Sister MacNamara made her eight-year-old son Cruz clean the washrooms.

“We were talking and he says, ‘oh I had to clean those bathrooms, they were really gross,’ and I asked ‘what bathrooms did you have to clean?” Lee told CTV News Winnipeg.

The punishment came after he and his friend flushed a sweater down the toilet.

“I had to clean the toilets and stuff, downstairs and upstairs,” Cruz said.

Lee said as soon as she found out, she called the principal in disbelieve that the teachers would make her son clean the toilets.

The Winnipeg School Division said the boys were asked to help the custodian after they caused the toilet to overflow.

“They were given the gloves and options they could do – cleaning the sinks or wiping the counters. One of the options was to clean a toilet,” said Radean Carter, senior information officer with the WSD.

Carter said it was to teach the boys a lesson.

“They were just seeing some of the small things they could do to help clean up the mess that they had caused. Having someone write lines doesn't give them the opportunity to understand the impact of what they did.”

Lee agrees her son should have been punished but thinks the school was overly harsh.

I'm all for consequences like missing recess, but the fact that he had to clean bathrooms that 300 kids use, makes me so angry,” she said.

Lee said she wants to find common ground with sister MacNamara, but first, she wants the school to apologize to her and her son.

The Winnipeg School Division is defending the way the boys were disciplined.