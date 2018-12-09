Overcome with grief, Sherry Kubica is trying figure out how she'll move forward without her daughter, Lisa Marie Kubica.

She said the 38-year-old was a beautiful, kind-hearted woman who loved her five kids, who are between the ages of 18 and five.

"Her kids were her life and she just had her grandchild and was hoping to see her grow and doesn't get to see her grow up," said Sherry Kubica with tears streaming down her face.

Winnipeg Police say the 38-year-old was found at a home on Tyndall Avenue with severe injuries to her upper body on Thursday night.

They said she had been stabbed, was transported to hospital and later died.

On Saturday, Const. Jay Murray said a woman was arrested nearby and charged with second degree murder.

He described Lisa Marie Kubica and the accused as acquaintances.

"Members of the major crimes unit continued with the investigation and believe that the suspect had attended the residence on Tyndall avenue while armed with a weapon over past issues at which time she was seriously assaulted,” he said.

Sherry Kubica said her daughter lived alone, struggled with an alcohol and drug addiction and was trying to get better.

"I want to say goodbye and it’s hard but I have to be strong for the kids," she said.

As a keepsake for the kids, Sherry Kubica plans to put photos of her daughter in picture frames and vows to follow the legal process.

"I'm going to fight as long as I can to get my daughter justice because I don't feel...this is not justice, second degree murder. It's nothing," she said.

Sherry Kubica said although her daughter didn't live with her kids, she was involved in their lives, joined outings, brought them gifts, and they will miss her deeply.

Police say Phyllis Dawn Pascal, 45, has been charged with second degree murder, and was detained in custody.

They say this is the twentieth homicide in the city this year.