WINNIPEG -- The mother of Brett Bourne, a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out at Kelvin High School, has been awarded more than $100,000 in damages and expenses.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, Brett's mother, Jamie Bourne, sued the man who was convicted in 2018 of manslaughter.

Brett was killed after being fatally stabbed when a fight broke out at the school in June 2015.

Because the man convicted in the death was only 17-years-old at the time of the stabbing he cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Following the conviction, Jamie sued on behalf of Brett's estate for damages and expenses, naming the man convicted and his mother, as well as Kelvin High School, the Winnipeg School Division and the Winnipeg School Division No. 1 as defendants.

Court documents show Jamie later dropped the claim against the mother and is only pursuing damages against the man convicted in her son's death. A summary judgement passed on March 3, 2020, said the plaintiff was entitled to $94,441.15 in bereavement damages under the Fatal Accidents Act, ass well as $8,167.84 in funeral expenses, $2,841.78 in the Manitoba Health Services account, and $875 in legal fees.

The total amount entitled to the plaintiff is $106,325.77.

The Fatal Accidents Act entitles next-of-kin to claim damages from "the loss of guidance, care, and companionship."

Jamie also sued the defendants for loss of income of $85,000 as a result of "intense emotional distress that was diagnosed as complicated grief disorder" triggered by her son's death. Court documents show this claim was dismissed.

Court documents show a seven-day trial for this claim is scheduled to start before September.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb and Jon Hendricks