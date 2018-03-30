A Beausejour mother is concerned for her daughter, after the 20-year-old went missing in Winnipeg

Amber Mann is originally from Beausejour but was last seen on March 17, on Ellice Avenue.

Her mother, Georgette Murphy told CTV News that Mann had been staying in Winnipeg.

Murphy said she'd last heard from her daughter the day she went missing, and just wanted to make sure she's safe.

"I always hear from her, and this is the longest I haven't heard from her," she said.

"And it scares me."

Murphy has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) along with the Bear Clan Patrol, and a number of other organizations.

Mann is described as having long, dark brown hair with a red tint that is usually worn in a bun or pony tail.

Her family said she has visible neck and collaborne tattoos.

Winnipeg Police have confirmed that Mann was reported missing.