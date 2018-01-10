A motion calling for an internal audit into the Sterling Lyon extension controversy is being delayed by one week.

Councillor Marty Morantz was absent from the mayor's Executive Policy Committee meeting due to illness.

He was set to introduce the motion for the probe. Mayor Brian Bowman says it will now be introduced at next week's meeting.

READ MORE: Morantz tabling motion for Sterling Lyon extension audit

'I felt blindsided': proposed highway takes Charleswood homeowners by surprise

Homeowners living south of Wilkes Avenue were outraged to learn an alternate route was on the table that would have impacted dozens of properties.

CAO Doug McNeil and Morantz says they did not know about the so called "rogue" option and have blamed city staff for not alerting them to the change.