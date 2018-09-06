Featured
Motion delayed for plastic bag ban in Winnipeg
A city committee delayed discussion on a single-use plastic bag ban in Winnipeg. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 3:27PM CST
A motion to ban single-use plastic bags in Winnipeg is still on the table.
A policy committee voted Thursday to hold the decision, and consider the motion early next year when a five-year review of garbage and recycling policies is scheduled.
The motion was originally raised in July 2018 by the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee.