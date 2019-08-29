A 15-year-old boy is dead and another is charged with first-degree murder following a fatal stabbing in Brandon on Wednesday, according to police.

Around 6:45 p.m. Brandon police went to the 500 block of Louise Avenue for a suspected stabbing and found an unresponsive teenage boy.

Officers performed CPR on the boy until Brandon Fire Emergency Services came and took him to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy, who the victim knew, and allege the motive for the stabbing was “personal in nature.”

The suspect was taken to the Brandon Correctional Centre and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

A post mortem will be conducted on Thursday.