Jenny Motkaluk says if elected mayor, she would cap annual property tax hikes for all homeowners at 1.16 per cent.

Motkaluk says tax increases would no longer be tied to a house's reassessment or if improvements were made to the property. Instead homeowners would pay the 1.16 per cent hike based on what the tax bill was the year before.

She said it would create a level playing field where all homeowners are paying the same rate.

Under Motkaluk’s plan, a new property tax value would be generated when a home is sold based on the selling price.

Mayor Brian Bowman has pledged to continue with a general increase of 2.33% if nothing drastic changes with provincial funding levels.