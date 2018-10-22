Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is releasing her last two campaign announcements.

If elected Motkaluk is promising to freeze transit fares.

Motkaluk is critical of a 25 cent hike that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

In a news release Motkaluk calls it "an appalling cash grab on the backs of transit riders."

The fare increase came after the province ended a 50/50 transit cost sharing deal with the city.

Motkaluk also announced a biannual garbage and litter cleanup program to spruce up businesses, residential neighbourhoods, back lanes and parks.