Motorcycle driver killed in crash with tractor: RCMP
A motorcycle driver from Winnipeg died on Friday following a crash with a farm tractor on Highway 8.
According to RCMP, officers received a call at approximately 11 a.m. about the crash, which took place on Highway 8 and Siglavik Road (Road 108N) in the RM of Gimli.
When they arrived, they found that the driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Winnipeg, was dead at the scene.
Investigators say a farm tractor that was pulling a discbine - a piece of equipment that is pulled behind a tractor to help cut grass - was heading west on Siglavik Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading south on Highway 8.
The driver of the tractor, a 72-year-old man from Gimli, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, RCMP said.
The crash is being investigated by a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
US$1.05-billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Regina
-
'Pretty special': Estevan-born Brayden Pachal shares Stanley Cup with his hometown
One of the most famous sport trophies has made its way to Saskatchewan.
-
Driver caught travelling 50km/h over speed limit in Regina
A driver is facing a steep fine after exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h in Regina.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash
A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
Saskatoon
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash
A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Saskatoon police use stun gun on man who allegedly threatened people with knife
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki taking up basketball
After dedicating his entire sporting life to hockey, former Humboldt Bronco player Ryan Straschnitzki is looking at another sport to help him fulfil his dream of representing Canada at the Paralympics.
Northern Ontario
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
-
One extricated in serious Highway 11 crash near North Bay
Emergency crews were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of North Bay on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: police
Police say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital from Acheson crash, Highway 16 reopened
A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.
-
Vehicle crossed centre line before fatal crash near Blackfalds: RCMP
A 48-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Red Deer County Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
'Unacceptable in a country like Canada,' Trudeau says of asylum-seekers sleeping on Toronto streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “unacceptable” that asylum-seekers were forced to camp out on Toronto streets when they were turned away from the city’s overwhelmed shelter system last month and is vowing to be “part of the mix” when it comes to solving the crisis.
-
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
-
Murder charge withdrawn in case of Milton man accused of killing alleged armed intruder
A murder charge against a Milton man who allegedly shot an armed intruder inside his home last winter has been withdrawn.
Calgary
-
3 people found dead in vehicle that crashed into Alberta irrigation canal
RCMP say three people were killed in a collision in southern Alberta on Monday after the vehicle they were inside became submerged in water.
-
Calgary medical clinic faces deadline on plan to charge fees for faster doctor access
The Alberta government says it wants an answer today from a Calgary medical clinic about its plan to charge membership fees for faster access to a family doctor.
-
‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away
The founder of a popular Calgary restaurant has died.
Montreal
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system shut down unexpectedly this morning on its first full day of operation. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched today for paying customers after more than 120,000 people rode the system for free over the weekend.
-
Gas prices rise: Here's where you'll get the cheapest gas in the Montreal area
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
-
Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
A Quebec trucking company has been ordered to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Labour arbitrator Huguette April says the driver's drinking was from alcoholism -- a disability -- and that trucking company Groupe Robert should have made a reasonable accommodation for her.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
-
Ottawa Public Health investigating possibly harmful algae at Mooney's Bay Beach
Mooney's Bay Beach is closed Monday as Ottawa Public Health investigates an algal bloom there.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leader
The president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Landmark 80-year-old church in Nova Scotia bought by 2 Acadian groups
A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old killed in Friday crash in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have released new details about a serious crash on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspect
Waterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
Vancouver
-
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a ban
A B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.