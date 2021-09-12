Motorcycle rally makes return to raise funds for Autism

WINNIPEG -

The thunderous revs from a crowd of motorcyclists echoed towards the outskirts of Winnipeg Sunday morning in the name of charity.

The annual Autism Awareness Ride kicked off at the Marion Hotel Sunday morning, a year after it had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Obviously, we weren't able to hold the ride last year due to COVID-19 and this year, what an incredible day to be able to host the ride," Juliette Mucha, director of the St. Amant Foundation.

The ride was launched in 2018 by the Chapdelaine family. This year, the St. Amant Foundation took it over to help grow the event.

"With that past support, it raised over $200,000 to put on leisure activities free for families and kids with autism," said Mucha

The money from this year's ride will go towards learning resources for children with autism.

"We are looking to open two new classrooms for preschool-aged kids to go to class and be able to learn and catch up with their friends so they can start school and kindergarten at the age of five," said Mucha.

Mucha said the St. Amant Foundation helps around 2,100 families every year in the province.

On top of the usual ride, the foundation also held a raffle for a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. The draw raised an additional $50,000.

When asked about next year's event, Mucha said there definitely would be one.

"We look forward to holding this again and stay tuned."