A crash on Portage Avenue and Home Street has sent a motorcyclist to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police said the collision happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday when a motorcycle and van collided.

Westbound Portage from Maryland Street to Arlington Street is expected to be closed for some time, according to police.

Eastbound between Portage between Arlington and Simcoe Street is also closed.