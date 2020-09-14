WINNIPEG -- A 64-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Sunday near Selkirk, Man.

RCMP said the crash, which involved a motorcycle and pickup truck hauling a boat, took place at the intersection Highway 59 Highway 4 in the R.M. of St. Clement, Man.

Mounties said the motorcyclist was driving north on Highway 59 and tried to make a left turn onto Highway 4, when he was hit by the oncoming truck driving southbound.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 74-year-old man from Grande Pointe, Man., wasn’t hurt.

The 64-year-old man driving the motorcycle, who was from St. Clements, was taken to hospital where he died. Mounties noted he was wearing a helmet.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.