

CTV Winnipeg





A man is in hospital in critical condition after a collision Thursday afternoon between a motorcycle and another vehicle in the Sage Creek area.

Around 3:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lagimodière and Sage Creek Boulevards due to a crash.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and spoke with police.

Officers believe the motorcycle and vehicle were driving south on Lagimodière when the crash happened.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.