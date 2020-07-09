Advertisement
Motorcyclist in critical condition following Thursday morning collision: Winnipeg police
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 5:23AM CST
Police on scene at Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue.
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said one person has been taken to hospital Thursday morning following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in the Jefferson neighbourhood.
Officers said the crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. at Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The intersection is currently blocked off for the investigation.
This is a developing story, more details to come.