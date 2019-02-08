Dianne Duncan relies on her two feet and her walker to get around, but this week she said it was a challenge, with sidewalks in her neighbourhood piled high with snow for days after a big snow storm.

“I’ve lived pretty well across the country. This is the only place I’ve ever seen this,” said the 68-year-old.

Duncan said the sidewalk wasn’t passable for her, so she said she was forced to walk out onto the street just to get around.

“It’s scary going down onto the road, but what can you do? Either that or turn around and go back and forget about what it was you were going to do in the first place.”

Since Sunday, the City of Winnipeg said it received 361 requests for snow removal on streets, 69 calls for snow removal on sidewalks, and 128 requests for sanding and slippery conditions.

“We’re not fully satisfied with the results so far, and that’s why we’re continuing to plow until it’s done,” said Michael Cantor, the city’s manager of streets maintenance.

Cantor said the back to back snowfalls, plus the freezing temperatures have made it more challenging to clear the roads and sidewalks.

“Usually we get the nice warm weather a little bit after that and we can sometimes salt, but this time we were not fortunate,” said Cantor. “We had the cold weather throughout the whole week, so essentially ruts are being created, and we need to go back and scrape.”

Another side effect of the extra chilly conditions – the city is limited to using sand for traction.

It said it can only use salt to melt away snow and ice when temperatures are above -7 C.

“We have more than 35 spreader trucks spreading sand throughout the whole city and we are running it 24/7 to improve traction on the roads,” said Cantor.

The city said it has used so much sand, it only has enough to get through the next two days. However, it’s expected to haul in more this weekend.

Cantor said sidewalks are cleared on a priority basis, the same way streets are.

Crews have since been by to clear the sidewalks in Duncan’s neighbourhood, though there are still spots too difficult for her to safely walk over.

Duncan understands it takes time for the city to clean up after a storm, “But come on, all this time for that to be left there. It's rock hard. It's ice now. It's not snow. It's ice,” said Duncan.