

CTV Winnipeg





A RCMP officer has been charged following an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog into an altercation in Thompson, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit first announced it was launching an investigation on Sept. 18, 2018, less than a week after the incident.

The IIU said on Sept. 12, 2018, RCMP in Thompson were called to respond to an intoxicated female. It said a fight broke out between officers and a male who was present and alleges one of the officers punched the male in the face repeatedly.

Const. Greg Oke has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court in Thompson on Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating altercation involving Thompson RCMP officer