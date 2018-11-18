

UPDATE: On Tuesday police said they want members of the public who saw anything suspicious or hitchhikers in an area of Selkirk to come forward.

The Mounties said they are specifically looking for reports of anything out of the ordinary spotted between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday in the areas of Jemima Bay, Main Street, old Henderson Highway and Highway 9 south to Lockport.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators in Selkirk at 204-482-1222 or submit an anonymous tip via Manitoba Crime Stoppers

EARLIER: The RCMP are investigating a man’s death as a homicide, after responding to a report that he was in cardiac arrest.

Officers said they went to a home in Selkirk on Friday around 9:15 p.m. and found the 64-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

The investigation continues by the Selkirk RCMP, major crime unit and forensic identification services.