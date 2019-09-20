The RCMP has issued a reminder over how seriously threats made against schools are taken, after a wave of recent incidents in Manitoba communities.

Police said they were called in to deal with four different threats made against schools on Wednesday and Thursday alone, two of which involved pellet guns.

On Wednesday, RCMP in Opaskwayak Cree Nation were called to Joe A. Ross School to deal with a threat written on a bathroom wall. Investigators in that case can be reached at 204-627-6244.

Police previously shared information on another threat incident Wednesday, involving a student who was accused of bringing a pellet gun to school and threating another student.

Then on Thursday, Mounties in Russell, Man., were called to Major Pratt School and arrested a 13-year-old girl who attends the school in connection with a threat posted to social media. She’s facing a charge of uttering threats, police said.

Also on Thursday, RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., were told a student had brought a pellet gun to Portage Collegiate Institute. Police said shortly after the report came in, a 16-year-old girl turned herself in, along with the gun. She is facing weapons charges.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said threats against schools are taken very seriously.

“Uttering threats or bringing weapons of any sort to school can lead to criminal charges and can impact a student for the rest of their life," she said, encouraging anyone who sees or hears such a threat to report it to police or school officials immediately.